March 31 Brighter publ AB :
* Brighter AB to undertake rights issue with overallotment
issue
* Board of directors of Brighter AB (publ) resolved on March
30, 2015 to undertake a rights issue of units composed of shares
and warrants of about 16.3 million Swedish crowns ($1.89
million)
* If issue is oversubscribed, an overallotment issue of
shares and warrants totaling 3 million crowns will be undertaken
* Upon full exercise of warrants, Brighter can raise
additional capital of about 4.8-12 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.6371 Swedish crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)