March 31 Deutsche Grundstuecksauktionen AG :

* In spring auctions a total of 448 properties were auctioned for the equivalent of around 22.5 million euros ($24.22 million)

* Property sales throughout the group down in Q1 by about 7 pct (previous year: 24.2 million euros)

* Q1 net brokerage fees amounted to about 2.20 million euros versus 2.32 million euros year ago