BRIEF-Empire East Land Holdings says Qtrly netcome 163.5 mln pesos
* Qtrly operating revenue 1.33 billion pesos versus 1.09 billion pesos
March 31 Charterhouse Capital Partners Llp :
* Announces that it has fully exited its investment in Card Factory Plc selling its remaining 60,609,953 shares in co Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Qtrly operating revenue 1.33 billion pesos versus 1.09 billion pesos
* Finance lease agreement was entered into between Differ Financial and customer as lessee