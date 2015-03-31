BRIEF-Ampega places order with niiio finance group
* AMPEGA PLACES ORDER WITH NIIIO TO DESIGN, DEVELOP AND IMPLEMENT AN INDIVIDUALIZED DIGITAL CONSULTING PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Shs Viveon AG :
* FY group net income of 885,000 euros ($949,605) versus loss of 872,000 euros year ago
* Forecasts double-digit increase in EBITDA in 2015 on group level
* Sees FY 2015 revenue growth of more than 10 percent Source text - bit.ly/1FcBsaY
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9320 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* AMPEGA PLACES ORDER WITH NIIIO TO DESIGN, DEVELOP AND IMPLEMENT AN INDIVIDUALIZED DIGITAL CONSULTING PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 9 Germany top financial regulator BaFin welcomes Chinese interest in German financial institutions, its president said Tuesday.