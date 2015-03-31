BRIEF-Chenguang Biotech Group sets up healthcare industry fund
* Says it has successfully set up a healthcare industry fund with partners
March 31 Bio Planet SA:
* Will debut on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange as of April 1, with 300,000 series C shares of a nominal value of 1 zloty each
* Bio Planet specialises in organic food Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 3.8076 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it has successfully set up a healthcare industry fund with partners
* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds and 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,035.7 yen per share and 2,001.3 yen per share respectively, from 2,063.5 yen per share and 2,028.6 yen per share, effective April 1