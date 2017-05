March 31 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* SRV-developed Niittykumpu Metro Centre has been sold to OP-Vuokratuotto special investment fund on March 31, 2015

* Says construction work on Metro Centre began in spring 2015 and commercial premises are scheduled to open in Sept. 2016

* Overall, project is valued at around 100 million euros ($107.26 million)

