March 31 Bang & Olufsen A/S :

* Enters into an Automotive brand license agreement and transfers its Automotive assets to HARMAN to focus on scaling the core consumer business based on the Bang & Olufsen and B&O PLAY brands

* Deal includes upfront cash payment of about 1.17 billion Danish crowns ($168.10 million)

