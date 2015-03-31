BRIEF-Navitas announced appointment of David Robb as a Non-Executive Director
* Robb most recently served as Managing Director and CEO of Iluka Resources for ten years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 31 Beate Uhse AG :
* FY 2014 sales 142.908 million euros ($153.47 million) versus 142.035 million euros year ago
* FY EBIT of 5.017 million euros versus 3.375 million euros year ago
* FY net result of 2.540 million euros versus 3.681 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1G2Vnfr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9312 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Robb most recently served as Managing Director and CEO of Iluka Resources for ten years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expected to record a significant increase in profit attributable to shareholders of company for year ended 31 March 2017