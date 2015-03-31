German regulator welcomes Chinese interest in nation's banks
FRANKFURT, May 9 Germany top financial regulator BaFin welcomes Chinese interest in German financial institutions, its president said Tuesday.
March 31 Art & Business Magazine SA :
* Resolves to change its name to MobiMedia Solution SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 9 Germany top financial regulator BaFin welcomes Chinese interest in German financial institutions, its president said Tuesday.
* Chang Chee Ching resigns as executive director Source text : (http://bit.ly/2qVl3Ww) Further company coverage: