BRIEF-Asia Standard Hotel Group expects to record significant increase in FY profit attributable
* Expected to record a significant increase in profit attributable to shareholders of company for year ended 31 March 2017
March 31 Combined Motor Holdings Ltd :
* Headline earnings per share ('HEPS') is expected to increase by between 20 pct and 30 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
* Key Wise Group Ltd purchased 2.1 million ordinary shares of co at total consideration of HK$2.4 million with average price of about HK$1.17 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: