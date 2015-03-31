BRIEF-Betta Pharmaceuticals receives GMP certificate
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Zhejiang Food and Drug Administration
March 31 Feelgood Svenska publ AB :
* Acquires Alviva's business in Olofström
* Acquires Alviva's business in Olofström

* Says acquisition is to be carried out on June 1, 2015
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016