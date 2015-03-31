MOVES-WH Ireland hired two senior executives in wealth management business
May 9 UK corporate broking and wealth management firm WH Ireland Group Plc hired two senior executives to strengthen its wealth management business.
March 31 NFO Drives AB :
* NFO-inverter has been approved for US-marekt Source text: bit.ly/1Ew7wJu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 9 UK corporate broking and wealth management firm WH Ireland Group Plc hired two senior executives to strengthen its wealth management business.
May 9 Specialist insurer Markel International Singapore, a unit of U.S.-based Markel Corp, named Gustaf Kristiansson as marine underwriter.