BRIEF-Asia Standard Hotel Group expects to record significant increase in FY profit attributable
* Expected to record a significant increase in profit attributable to shareholders of company for year ended 31 March 2017
March 31 Arsan Tekstil :
* Signs rental agreement with Migiboy Tekstil for a yarn facility
* Is to receive monthly rent of 55,000 lira ($21,073) plus VAT for the period of May 1, 2015 - May 1, 2016
* Key Wise Group Ltd purchased 2.1 million ordinary shares of co at total consideration of HK$2.4 million with average price of about HK$1.17 per share