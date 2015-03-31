March 31 Kervansaray Yatirim :

* Unit Mintay Tekstil moves activities from Corum facility to Istanbul facilities

* Mintay Tekstil reduces 371 personnel due to new organizational plan

* Plans to hire new personnel for Istanbul facility in May

* Number of group personnel reduces to 1211 from 1582 as of Feb. 28 Source text for Eikon:

