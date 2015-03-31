BRIEF-Trident approves redesignation of Pallavi Shardul Shroff as chairperson
* Says has approved redesignation of Pallavi Shardul Shroff as chairperson
March 31 Kervansaray Yatirim :
* Unit Mintay Tekstil moves activities from Corum facility to Istanbul facilities
* Mintay Tekstil reduces 371 personnel due to new organizational plan
* Plans to hire new personnel for Istanbul facility in May
* Number of group personnel reduces to 1211 from 1582 as of Feb. 28
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1 per share to shareholders for 2016