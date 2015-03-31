BRIEF-Savills says trading to date ahead of year ago
* During year to date Savills has traded in line with our expectations and ahead of corresponding period in 2016
March 31 Anglogold Ashanti Ltd
* Seeks CC&V partner or buyer, receives Mali approach
* Confirmed that it has initiated a plan to identify a joint venture partner or buyer of its Cripple Creek & Victor mine in United States
* Pursuing a range of measures to simplify its portfolio, improve cash flow generation and reduce debt
* Can be no assurance that sale and purchase agreement for transactions will be entered into
* Confirms that it has been approached by a potential buyer who meets its qualifying criteria, and a binding bid has been requested. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* During year to date Savills has traded in line with our expectations and ahead of corresponding period in 2016
* BUYS SUPERMARKET IN OVIEDO/SPAIN FOR 5.8 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2pZ8SdR