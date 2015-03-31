March 31 Briju SA :

* Sells 4.5 tonnes of silver for 8.6 million zlotys ($2.3 million) to Allgemeine Gold und Silberscheidenanstalt AG on March 27

* The total value of contracts with the client between March 5 and March 31 amounts to 39.5 million zlotys ($1 = 3.8017 zlotys)