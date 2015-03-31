BRIEF-Ampega places order with niiio finance group
* AMPEGA PLACES ORDER WITH NIIIO TO DESIGN, DEVELOP AND IMPLEMENT AN INDIVIDUALIZED DIGITAL CONSULTING PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Euronext:
* Trading on ordinary shares issued by O2I is suspended on Alternext Paris as of March 31 at 10:18 CET
* Trading in O2I shares is suspended at request of the AMF, until further notice Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* AMPEGA PLACES ORDER WITH NIIIO TO DESIGN, DEVELOP AND IMPLEMENT AN INDIVIDUALIZED DIGITAL CONSULTING PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 9 Germany top financial regulator BaFin welcomes Chinese interest in German financial institutions, its president said Tuesday.