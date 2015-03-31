March 31 Astrapak Ltd

* Will dispose of all fixed assets, including associated long-term liabilities, inventory and goodwill, of East Rand Plastics

* Disposal consideration in respect of transaction is based on an estimated value of 77.5 mln rand

* Represents a premium of 33.2 mln rand to book value of total net assets being disposed of in terms of transaction

* Effective date of deal will be first day of month following fulfilment of all conditions, expected to be on or about June 30 2015