BRIEF-Navitas announced appointment of David Robb as a Non-Executive Director
* Robb most recently served as Managing Director and CEO of Iluka Resources for ten years
March 31 Astrapak Ltd
* Will dispose of all fixed assets, including associated long-term liabilities, inventory and goodwill, of East Rand Plastics
* Disposal consideration in respect of transaction is based on an estimated value of 77.5 mln rand
* Represents a premium of 33.2 mln rand to book value of total net assets being disposed of in terms of transaction
* Effective date of deal will be first day of month following fulfilment of all conditions, expected to be on or about June 30 2015
* Expected to record a significant increase in profit attributable to shareholders of company for year ended 31 March 2017