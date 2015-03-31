BRIEF-Navitas announced appointment of David Robb as a Non-Executive Director
* Robb most recently served as Managing Director and CEO of Iluka Resources for ten years
March 31 Kriton Artos SA :
* FY 2014 turnover at 4.9 million euros ($5.26 million) versus 4.4 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net profit at 98,000 euros versus net loss of 38,000 euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA at 0.85 million euros versus 0.77 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 0.18 million euros versus 0.37 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1Csehbu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expected to record a significant increase in profit attributable to shareholders of company for year ended 31 March 2017