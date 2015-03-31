BRIEF-Betta Pharmaceuticals receives GMP certificate
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Zhejiang Food and Drug Administration
March 31 Paion AG :
* Announces initiation of US phase III clinical trial of Remimazolam for procedural sedation during colonoscopy
* Patient recruitment for phase III in colonoscopy is expected to complete before end of 2015
* Remimazolam's U.S. Phase III program to include two pivotal trials and one smaller safety trial launching in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016