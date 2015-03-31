March 31 Paion AG :

* Announces initiation of US phase III clinical trial of Remimazolam for procedural sedation during colonoscopy

* Patient recruitment for phase III in colonoscopy is expected to complete before end of 2015

* Remimazolam's U.S. Phase III program to include two pivotal trials and one smaller safety trial launching in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)