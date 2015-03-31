BRIEF-Navitas announced appointment of David Robb as a Non-Executive Director
* Robb most recently served as Managing Director and CEO of Iluka Resources for ten years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 31 Mercado Alternativo Bursatil (MAB):
* Nominal value of Vousse Corp SA shares to increase to 1.5 euro ($2) from 0.01 euro
* Operation is effective as of April 2, there is no change to total share capital
* Expected to record a significant increase in profit attributable to shareholders of company for year ended 31 March 2017