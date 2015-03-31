March 31 Mercado Alternativo Bursatil (MAB):

* Nominal value of Vousse Corp SA shares to increase to 1.5 euro ($2) from 0.01 euro

* Operation is effective as of April 2, there is no change to total share capital

Source text: bit.ly/1BLFAv2

