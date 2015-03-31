BRIEF-Navitas announced appointment of David Robb as a Non-Executive Director
* Robb most recently served as Managing Director and CEO of Iluka Resources for ten years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 31 CSP International Fashion Group SpA :
* Reports full year 2014 consolidated revenue of 127.0 million euros ($136.44 million) versus 129.1 million euros a year ago
* Full year EBITDA is 12.0 million euros versus 12.6 million euros a year ago
* Full year net income is 5.4 million euros versus 5.1 million euros a year ago
* Proposes dividend of 0.05 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1Mt0b1n Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Robb most recently served as Managing Director and CEO of Iluka Resources for ten years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Expected to record a significant increase in profit attributable to shareholders of company for year ended 31 March 2017