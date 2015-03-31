March 31 Akelius Residential publ AB :

* Says the company and Heimstaden exchange properties

* Akelius buys 489 apartments in Vaxholm, Bromma, Solna and Hägersten in Stockholm area and at Möllevången in Malmö from Heimstaden

* At same time Heimstaden buys Akelius' properties in Trelleborg with 688 apartments

* Possession of properties takes place on June 1, 2015