BRIEF-Asia Standard Hotel Group expects to record significant increase in FY profit attributable
* Expected to record a significant increase in profit attributable to shareholders of company for year ended 31 March 2017
March 31 Faurecia SA :
* Announces it is to offer an additional 100 million euro ($107.53 million), 3.125 percent senior notes due 2022 (the "2022 additional notes")
* Additional notes to be consolidated and form a single series with 500 million euros, 3.125 percent senior notes issued on March 17
* Net proceeds of 2022 additional notes offering to refinance short-term borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Key Wise Group Ltd purchased 2.1 million ordinary shares of co at total consideration of HK$2.4 million with average price of about HK$1.17 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: