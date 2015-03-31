March 31 Faurecia SA :

* Announces it is to offer an additional 100 million euro ($107.53 million), 3.125 percent senior notes due 2022 (the "2022 additional notes")

* Additional notes to be consolidated and form a single series with 500 million euros, 3.125 percent senior notes issued on March 17

* Net proceeds of 2022 additional notes offering to refinance short-term borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)