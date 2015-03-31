BRIEF-Savills says trading to date ahead of year ago
* During year to date Savills has traded in line with our expectations and ahead of corresponding period in 2016
March 31 MPH Mittelstaendische Pharma Holding AG
* Says now owns more than 50 pct of shares in CR Capital Real Estate AG
* Says now owns more than 50 pct of shares in CR Capital Real Estate AG

* See further potential for CR Capital Real Estate AG, especially in segment of healthcare properties
* BUYS SUPERMARKET IN OVIEDO/SPAIN FOR 5.8 MILLION EUROS