BRIEF-Savills says trading to date ahead of year ago
* During year to date Savills has traded in line with our expectations and ahead of corresponding period in 2016
March 31 Quest for Growth Privak SA :
* Invests $2 million in Green Biologics, a company active in renewable chemicals
* Investment in Green Biologics is a co-investment together with Capricorn Cleantech Fund Source text: bit.ly/19wUfT6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* BUYS SUPERMARKET IN OVIEDO/SPAIN FOR 5.8 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2pZ8SdR