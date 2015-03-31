BRIEF-Savills says trading to date ahead of year ago
* During year to date Savills has traded in line with our expectations and ahead of corresponding period in 2016
March 31 Renta 4 Banco SA :
* As a temporary measure investment institution Institucion de Inversion Colectiva (IIC) currently managed by Banco Madrid Gestion de Activos to be managed by Renta 4 Gestora
* Says Renta 4 Gestora to manage IIC if Cecabank SA acts as a temporarily designated depositary institution
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* During year to date Savills has traded in line with our expectations and ahead of corresponding period in 2016
* BUYS SUPERMARKET IN OVIEDO/SPAIN FOR 5.8 MILLION EUROS Source text: http://bit.ly/2pZ8SdR