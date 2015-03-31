BRIEF-Betta Pharmaceuticals receives GMP certificate
* Says it received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Zhejiang Food and Drug Administration
March 31 Athens Medical Centre Commercial SA :
* FY 2014 turnover at 148.9 million euros ($159.75 million) versus 142.4 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net loss of 18.5 million euros versus net loss of 38.6 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 5 million euros versus 16.5 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1BHNRiu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016