BRIEF-Fenix Outdoor Q1 operating profit rises 44 pct
* Q1 total income of group was TEUR 127 153 (112 756), an increase of 12,8 %.
March 31 Selonda Aquaculture SA :
* FY 2014 turnover at 135.7 million euros versus 132.8 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA at 19.1 million euros versus EBITDA loss of 40.6 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 18.7 million euros versus 9.9 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1DlKVxD
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says appointment of johan antonie doyer as managing director/ceo