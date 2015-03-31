March 31 Adler Real Estate AG :

* Resolves to issue a corporate bond

* Coupon to be determined after book-building process

* Issuance volume of up to 300 million euros ($322 million)

* Issuance proceeds to be used primarily to finance takeover of Westgrund AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9311 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)