BRIEF-Selangor Dredging says unit entered into a share sale agreement to acquire 20% equity interest of Webcon Mining
* Unit entered into a share sale agreement with Dato’ Sri Chee Yew Fei for acquiring 20% equity interest of Webcon Mining
March 31 Adler Real Estate AG :
* Resolves to issue a corporate bond
* Coupon to be determined after book-building process
* Issuance volume of up to 300 million euros ($322 million)
* Issuance proceeds to be used primarily to finance takeover of Westgrund AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9311 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit entered into a share sale agreement with Dato’ Sri Chee Yew Fei for acquiring 20% equity interest of Webcon Mining
* entered into separate sale and purchase agreements pertaining to related party transactions with ng kee tiong