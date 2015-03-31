BRIEF-Fenix Outdoor Q1 operating profit rises 44 pct
* Q1 total income of group was TEUR 127 153 (112 756), an increase of 12,8 %.
March 31 Evrofarma SA :
* FY 2014 sales at 25.3 million euros versus 23.5 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net loss at 0.28 million euros versus 0.40 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA loss at 0.37 million euros versus 0.40 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 0.11 million euros versus 0.8 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1OV0hgZ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says appointment of johan antonie doyer as managing director/ceo