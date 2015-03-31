BRIEF-Selangor Dredging says unit entered into a share sale agreement to acquire 20% equity interest of Webcon Mining
* Unit entered into a share sale agreement with Dato’ Sri Chee Yew Fei for acquiring 20% equity interest of Webcon Mining
March 31 Axia Real Estate Socimi SA :
* Signs two financing agreements for a total of 60.85 million euros ($65.40 million)
* First agreement with Banco Santander for 50 million euros, 7 years duration, to finance offices and warehouses
* Remaining 10.85 million euros with Caixabank, 13 years duration
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9304 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit entered into a share sale agreement with Dato’ Sri Chee Yew Fei for acquiring 20% equity interest of Webcon Mining
* entered into separate sale and purchase agreements pertaining to related party transactions with ng kee tiong