March 31 Axia Real Estate Socimi SA :

* Signs two financing agreements for a total of 60.85 million euros ($65.40 million)

* First agreement with Banco Santander for 50 million euros, 7 years duration, to finance offices and warehouses

* Remaining 10.85 million euros with Caixabank, 13 years duration

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9304 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)