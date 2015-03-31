March 31 Flour Mills C Sarantopoulos SA :

* Reports full year 2014 turnover of 19.2 million euros ($20.60 million) versus 22.0 million euros a year ago

* Full year 2014 EBITDA is 0.15 million euros versus 1.0 million euros a year ago

* Full year 2014 net loss is 0.66 million euros versus loss of 0.09 million euros a year ago

* Says net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 was 0.25 million euros versus 0.39 million euros on Dec. 31, 2013