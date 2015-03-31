BRIEF-Ibraco Bhd enteres into sale and purchase agreements
* entered into separate sale and purchase agreements pertaining to related party transactions with ng kee tiong
March 31 Axia Real Estate Socimi SA :
* Proposes capital increase of up to 360 million euros ($386 million), issue new shares of nomial value 10 euros each
* Expects share premium at least 1 euro per new share issued
* Western Digital is Toshiba's partner but not a favoured bidder