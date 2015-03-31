BRIEF-Anhui Huangshan Capsule to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
March 31 Mauna Kea Technologies SA :
* Says Grenoble University Hospital becomes the first hospital in France to set up a multidisciplinary optical biopsy program with the company's Cellvizio endomicroscopy platform Source text: bit.ly/1EYY9wI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it receives patent (ZL 2012 1 0021751.2) for clarithromycin enteric-coated preparations and related manufacturing method