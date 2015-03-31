March 31 Neopost SA :
* Reports full year 2014 sales of 1.113 billion euros ($1.20
billion), up 1.6 pct year on year
* Full year 2014 current operating margin is 22.0 pct versus
24.0 pct in 2013
* Says full year 2014 organic sales growth was close to 0
pct (-0.2 pct)
* Organic sales growth in 2015 is expected between -1 pct
and +2 pct
* 2015 current operating margin (before acquisition-related
costs) is expected between 19.5 pct and 20.5 pct
* Proposes dividend of 3.9 euros per share
