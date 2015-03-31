BRIEF-Anhui Huangshan Capsule to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
March 31 Stentys SA :
* FY 2014 net loss 17.8 million euros ($19.1 million) versus net loss of 11.7 million euros previous year
* FY sales rises from 3.4 million euros to 3.9 million euros, an increase of 13 pct
* Cash position at December 31, 2014 of 18.6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9307 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it receives patent (ZL 2012 1 0021751.2) for clarithromycin enteric-coated preparations and related manufacturing method