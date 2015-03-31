BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
March 31 Pongs & Zahn AG :
* Expects to present insolvency plan in next few weeks to the creditors
* Aim of the insolvency plan is debt cancellation and continuation of company business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
* Central bankruptcy court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of company Source text Further company coverage: