BRIEF-Trident approves redesignation of Pallavi Shardul Shroff as chairperson
* Says has approved redesignation of Pallavi Shardul Shroff as chairperson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 31 Microland Computers SA :
* FY 2014 turnover at zero euros same to year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA loss at 0.08 million euros versus EBITDA profit of 0.02 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net loss at 0.08 million euros versus net profit of 0.02 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 0.02 million euros versus 0.004 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1xSWNqn
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says has approved redesignation of Pallavi Shardul Shroff as chairperson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1 per share to shareholders for 2016