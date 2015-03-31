BRIEF-Trident approves redesignation of Pallavi Shardul Shroff as chairperson
* Says has approved redesignation of Pallavi Shardul Shroff as chairperson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 31 Nireus Aquaculture SA :
* Says initiated merger by absorption of Sea Farm Ionian SA, balance sheet reference date set as March 31, 2015
* Says merger is a part of the restructuring of the group
* Says merger to result in the consolidation of fish farming and relevant activities
* Says merger to strengthen economies of scale and to enhance business efficiency Source text: bit.ly/1GIBABd
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says has approved redesignation of Pallavi Shardul Shroff as chairperson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1 per share to shareholders for 2016