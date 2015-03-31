BRIEF-Savills says trading to date ahead of year ago
* During year to date Savills has traded in line with our expectations and ahead of corresponding period in 2016
March 31 Blue Financial Services Ltd
* Forensic investigation commissioned by board of company in 2010 has been completed
* Has initiated legal proceedings against Absa Bank Ltd for recovery of 35 million rand together with interest thereon since 2009
* Plans to do a rights issue of 200 mln rand to recapitalize group
* BUYS SUPERMARKET IN OVIEDO/SPAIN FOR 5.8 MILLION EUROS