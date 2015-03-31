March 31 Orava Asuinkiinteistorahasto Oyj :

* Says Orava Residential REIT acquired 140 apartments

* Has today signed a binding agreement to acquire 53 apartments from Skanska Talonrakennus Oy for a debt-free purchase price of 11.7 million euros ($12.55 million)

* Deal was partly financed via directed share issue allocated to Osuusasunnot Oy, in which Osuusasunnot Oy subscribed for 244,193 new shares

* Combined impact of deal and change in fair value of investments properties in January-February are estimated at about +2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9321 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)