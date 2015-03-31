BRIEF-Fenix Outdoor Q1 operating profit rises 44 pct
* Q1 total income of group was TEUR 127 153 (112 756), an increase of 12,8 %.
March 31 Loulis Mills SA :
* FY 2014 turnover at 88 million euros ($94.51 million) versus 94 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA at 9.3 million euros versus 8.8 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net profit at 3.4 million euros versus net loss of 3.6 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 2.1 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago
* Says appointment of johan antonie doyer as managing director/ceo