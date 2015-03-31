March 31 01cyberaton SA :

* Acquires 100 percent of KGXLVI Sp. z o.o. for 750,000 zlotys ($197,700)

* The purchased company owns Solarian Sp. z o.o. which holds a piece of land in Jamy, Poland, where a photovoltaic power plant is to be built ($1 = 3.7936 zlotys)