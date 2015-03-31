BRIEF-Selangor Dredging says unit entered into a share sale agreement to acquire 20% equity interest of Webcon Mining
* Unit entered into a share sale agreement with Dato’ Sri Chee Yew Fei for acquiring 20% equity interest of Webcon Mining
March 31 01cyberaton SA :
* Acquires 100 percent of KGXLVI Sp. z o.o. for 750,000 zlotys ($197,700)
* The purchased company owns Solarian Sp. z o.o. which holds a piece of land in Jamy, Poland, where a photovoltaic power plant is to be built Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7936 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* entered into separate sale and purchase agreements pertaining to related party transactions with ng kee tiong