BRIEF-Selangor Dredging says unit entered into a share sale agreement to acquire 20% equity interest of Webcon Mining
* Unit entered into a share sale agreement with Dato’ Sri Chee Yew Fei for acquiring 20% equity interest of Webcon Mining
March 31 Yapi Kredi Koray Gyo :
* To secure 4 million lira ($1.54 million) and 33.4 million lira loan with 10.7 percent and 10.4 percent interest rate from Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.5980 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit entered into a share sale agreement with Dato’ Sri Chee Yew Fei for acquiring 20% equity interest of Webcon Mining
* entered into separate sale and purchase agreements pertaining to related party transactions with ng kee tiong