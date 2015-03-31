March 31 Yapi Kredi Koray Gyo :

* To secure 4 million lira ($1.54 million) and 33.4 million lira loan with 10.7 percent and 10.4 percent interest rate from Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.5980 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)