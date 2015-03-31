BRIEF-Fenix Outdoor Q1 operating profit rises 44 pct
* Q1 total income of group was TEUR 127 153 (112 756), an increase of 12,8 %.
March 31 FG Europe SA :
* FY 2014 turnover at 72.7 million euros ($78 million) versus 99.1 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 EBITDA at 2.4 million euros versus 13.8 million euros year ago
* FY 2014 net loss at 4.8 million euros versus net profit of 4.2 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2014 at 5.5 million euros versus 12.1 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1NzwTJN Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9304 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says appointment of johan antonie doyer as managing director/ceo