March 31 Verusa Holding

* Wholly owned unit Verusaturk GSYO increases stake in Kafein Yazilim to 39 percent from 25 percent

* Verusaturk GSYO buys 1,134,000 shares in Kafein Yazilim at 2.2 million lira ($846,610) from Ali Cem Kalyoncu

($1 = 2.5986 liras)