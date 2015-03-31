BRIEF-Selangor Dredging says unit entered into a share sale agreement to acquire 20% equity interest of Webcon Mining
* Unit entered into a share sale agreement with Dato’ Sri Chee Yew Fei for acquiring 20% equity interest of Webcon Mining
March 31 Verusa Holding
* Wholly owned unit Verusaturk GSYO increases stake in Kafein Yazilim to 39 percent from 25 percent
* Verusaturk GSYO buys 1,134,000 shares in Kafein Yazilim at 2.2 million lira ($846,610) from Ali Cem Kalyoncu
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.5986 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Unit entered into a share sale agreement with Dato’ Sri Chee Yew Fei for acquiring 20% equity interest of Webcon Mining
* entered into separate sale and purchase agreements pertaining to related party transactions with ng kee tiong