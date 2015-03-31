BRIEF-Anhui Huangshan Capsule to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
March 31 Implanet SA :
* Says FY 2014 revenue (restated to not include Hanche) of 6.3 million euros, up 28 pct yoy
* FY net loss of 6.9 million euros versus loss of 6.8 million euros year ago
* Says it receives patent (ZL 2012 1 0021751.2) for clarithromycin enteric-coated preparations and related manufacturing method