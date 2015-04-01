PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 11
May 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 1 MCH Group AG :
* FY operating income 449.4 million Swiss francs ($463.78 million), 4.9 pct down
* FY group profit 32.8 million Swiss francs, 7.5 pct up
* FY EBITDA of 84.9 million Swiss francs, 6.1 pct up
* Will submit a proposal to the general meeting for the payment of a dividend of 5 pct (0.50 Swiss francs per share) Source text - bit.ly/1C5rcwC Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9690 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, May 11 Electronic trading houses Citadel Securities and XTX have joined top global banks in signing up to blockchain currency settlement venture Cobalt, they said on Thursday, in what could be one of the first large-scale financial market uses of the technology.