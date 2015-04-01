April 1 Emmi AG :

* Is increasing its share capital in Kaiku Corporación Alimentaria in San Sebastián, Spain, by 10 million euros ($10.79 million)

* At same time, Basque investment company Ekarpen is taking a 6 million euros stake in Kaiku, thereby reducing Emmi's stake by 2.6 pct to 73.5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9270 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)