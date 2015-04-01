BRIEF-Graincorp says HY net profit for the period attributable up 341.2%
* HY net profit for the period attributable up 341.2 pct to $90.0 million
April 1 Emmi AG :
* Is increasing its share capital in Kaiku Corporación Alimentaria in San Sebastián, Spain, by 10 million euros ($10.79 million)
* At same time, Basque investment company Ekarpen is taking a 6 million euros stake in Kaiku, thereby reducing Emmi's stake by 2.6 pct to 73.5 pct
May 11 Australia's largest listed bulk grain handler GrainCorp Ltd said on Thursday its half-year underlying profit more than tripled as record national wheat production underpinned revenue growth.